Bessie Combs Asher

Bessie Combs Asher, age 90 of Buckhorn, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 08, 2020 at ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.

Bessie was born on April 06, 1930 to the late Robert and Ella Deaton Combs. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Lisa Sanders of Winchester, Kentucky; one nephew, Michael Combs of Jackson, Kentucky; one niece, Pam Campbell of Hamilton, OH; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Robert and Ella Deaton Combs, she was preceded in death by husbands, Hargis Asher, Green Chandler, and special companion, Reed Thomas (Ezel, Kentucky); one sister, Gracie Gulley and three brothers, Greenberry Combs, Harlan Combs, and Hager Combs.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with Pastor Chris Turner officiating. Bessie will be laid to rest in the Combs Family Cemetery at Altro, Kentucky. Friends may visit the funeral home from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Service information

Sep 12
Service
Saturday, September 12, 2020
2:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Sep 11
Visitation
Friday, September 11, 2020
5:00PM-10:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

