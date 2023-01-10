Bessie Jean Riley, age 73, of New Vienna, OH passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.-She was born February 12, 1949 in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Trickie and Bessie Riley Deaton.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Roscoe Edward Riley. Her sister and brother in law: Viola and Fred Johnston. Her brother: Michael Deaton. She is survived by her son: Christopher Edward Riley of New Vienna, OH. – Brother: Trickie Deaton, JR of Elizabethtown, KY and Ronald Deaton of Louisville, KY. Her sisters: Wanda (Steve) Atha of Frankfort, KY and Sonja (Carl) Young of Tampa, FL.-Adopted sister: Karen Deaton. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Morris Fork Church, Morris Fork, KY with David Turner and Mike Riley officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon until time of service. Burial in the Amerida Morris Cemetery at Morris Fork, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
