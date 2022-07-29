Penny Turner of Jackson on the surface appears to be a life-long educator as she will be entering into her 31st year of teaching. Turner is embarking upon her fourth year at Breathitt High School, where she teaches math, chemistry, and physics. She has taught in the Laurel, Madison, and Morgan county school systems as well as North Carolina for seven years.
“I really love teaching, but I have a passion for showing dogs as well,” remarked Turner. “It all began when I started hunting just for the pleasure of it. I enjoyed being out in the woods and listening to the dogs do their work. From there, I attended a Coonhound event and was fascinated by the showing aspect of the event. I got involved in showing very soon afterwards.”
Turner has been showing Coonhounds, specifically the American English Coonhound, since the early 1990s, and is a two-time United Kennel Club (UKC) World Champion (2013 and 2014).
According to Turner, the UKC is the top registry when it comes to Coonhounds. The UKC is over 120 years old and is currently headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
She will be competing once more later this year in the biggest Coonhound show of the year promoted by the UKC. Autumn Oaks is a three-day event that takes place over the Labor Day weekend.
Turner does enjoy competing in events promoted by the American Kennel Club (AKC) as well. The AKC is almost 140 years old and may be the most recognized dog registry in the United States. Turner is very proud of the fact that she got to cross off a “bucket list” item when in February 2020, she competed in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
However, the dream did not end there, as Penny and her dog were able to advance to the televised rounds of the show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. “I still cannot believe that was my dog, my breed, that I trained and showed on television on the floor of Madison Square Garden.”
For now, there is no end in sight when it comes to Turner continuing to train and show her American English Coonhounds. She will be competing in about two weeks in an AKC Conformation Event in Greenville, South Carolina. A conformation event evaluates the dog by how closely they resemble their breed’s standard.
