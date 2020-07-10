Bethany Lee Sizemore

Bethany Lee Sizemore, age 44, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her residence.-She was born January 8, 1976, at Hyden, KY. She was preceded in death by her father: Willie Daniel. Her husband: Noah Sizemore.-She is survived by her parents: James Ronnie and Betty Combs McIntosh of Buckhorn, KY-Her Life Partner: Chester Eric Combs of Buckhorn, KY. One daughter: Kasey Sizemore (Nick Smith) of Chavies, KY.-Three sons.- Trenton Sizemore (Breanna Deaton) of Chavies, KY; Trevor Sizemore (Alyssa Hornsby) and Koltyn Brock of Buckhorn, KY.-Three sisters: Charlena Jones of Hindman, KY; Vera Wooton of Buckhorn, KY; Holly Sandlin of Hazard, KY; One brother: Kelly (Olivia) Ingram of Buckhorn, KY; Two Grandchildren: Adlee Sizemore and Clayton Sizemore.-Special niece: Makaylee Ingram. -Special nephew: Taven Jones.-She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2:00 pm with Chris Turner and Calvin Bowling officiating.-Burial in the Government Cemetery at Buckhorn, KY.-Visitation will begin on Friday at 11:00 am until time of service.- Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

