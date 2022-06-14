Bettie (Turner) McIntosh, age 79, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 at The Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Bettie was born on July 29, 1942 to the late Granville and Lucy Turner.
Bettie is survived by One Son; Michael McIntosh of Lexington, Kentucky, GrandDaughter ; Caroline Brooke(Brad) Harris, Grandson; Galen McIntosh, GrandDaughter; Hannah McIntosh, and Great Grandson; Brayden Harris.
Bettie was preceded in death by her Husband; Gerald McIntosh, Parents; Granville and Lucy Turner, Daughters; Pennifer McIntosh and Cynthia McIntosh, Brother; GB Turner, Sisters; Carolyn Warrix, Lena Miller, and Opal Cole.
Memorial Services will be held for Bettie (Turner) McIntosh at a later date.
