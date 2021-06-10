Betty Davidson Barmann

Betty Jean Davidson Barmann, 89, of Lawrenceburg, passed peacefully after a short illness, June 8, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Betty was born April 15, 1932, in Jackson. After graduating Breathitt High School, she attended Eastern Ky University. She went on to join the Airforce stationed in Biloxi Mississippi. While raising her four children, she launched a career as a barber living in New Hampshire later moving back to Kentucky where she earned her cosmetology license. She worked many years at Southland Hair Design in Lexington eventually receiving her cosmetology teaching license. She also earned a Real Estate license to service the Lexington area. She retired at the age of 87.
Survivors include four children, sons Peter of the Virgin Islands and Dennis Barmann (Linda) of North Carolina, daughters Dawn Barmann (Kenneth) Lorden of New Hampshire, Holly Barmann Cairell of Lawrenceburg, sister Audrey Davidson Halsey of Jackson, three sisters-in-law Maureen, Madeline and Ina Davidson, all of Jackson, one brother-in-law Clay Noble of Nancy and several nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Bertha Davidson of Jackson, brothers Jerry, Mickey and Tommy (Tubby) Davidson of Jackson, sister Shirley Davidson Noble of Nancy. Also preceded in death by her granddaughter Amber Dawn Poynter.
In loving memory a celebration of life memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday June 19, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lexington where she was a devoted member for many years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church,425 Patchen Drive, Lexington, KY 40517. Sign Guestbook at www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.