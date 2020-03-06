Betty Epperson Robinson, age 80 of Lutz, Florida - formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at her residence in Lutz, Florida.
Betty was born on November 12, 1939 to the late Dave and Martha Quillin Epperson. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband: Roy Robinson of Lutz, Florida; her daughter: Martha Robinson (George Hudson) of Florida; her son: Greg (Pam) Robinson of Jackson, Kentucky; two grandchildren: Roy Stacy and Todd Robinson; two great grandchildren: Ayden Stacy and Ellie Robinson; two brothers: Lonnie Epperson of Florida and Donald Lee Epperson of Central City, Kentucky; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dave and Martha Quillin Epperson, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Epperson and Herbert Epperson, and one sister, Carmie Francis.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 05, 2020 with Pastor Fred Finley officiating. Betty will be laid to rest in the Strong Cemetery at Lost Creek, Kentucky with friends and family serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.
