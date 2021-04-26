Betty Herald

Betty Lou Herald, age 81, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born November 3, 1939, at Whick, KY, and was the daughter of the late James and Cora Bush Neace.-She was preceded in death by her husband: James Herald.-Sisters: Katie Hicks, Bethelene Sturgill, and Rachel Neace.-Brothers: Lewis Neace and Johnny Neace.- She is survived by a son: James (Elisa) Herald of Jackson, KY.-A daughter: Carol (Donnie) Butler of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Donnie Butler, Serena Smith, Johnny Butler, Jami Herald.-Great-grandchildren: Madison, Kaitly, Cristina, Maddox.- She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Moore officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Shane Neace, Glenn Neace, Donnie Butler, Jr.-Johnny Butler, Arthur Bush, Jeff Smith-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
- Superintendent Wasson Shares Message Regarding New Covid Cases in Students
- White House Clinics to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine available in Jackson and Rockcastle Counties
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother of deceased upset with grand jury’s return
- FEMA Issues Public Notice for 45 Kentucky Counties
- Michael Len Salyers
- Linda Gail King
- A Woman’s Text to Mom Nets Felony Drug Charges
- Jackson, Kentucky Adds Two State Championships
- Millie Ruth Noble
- Breathitt’s Ritchie Honored by MaxPreps
- Krogers in Jackson?
- Conversations with Caleb...(April 22, 2021)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.