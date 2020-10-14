Betty Hubble

Betty Faye Hubble, age 87, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-She was born February 28, 1933, in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Chester and Jane Henson Clemons.-She was preceded in death by her two husbands: Johnnie Jackie Spicer and Glenn Hubble.- Four sisters: Marge Templeton, Effie Ward, Mabel Newman, and Myrtle Creech.-One brother: Ron Clemons; Son in law: Phillip Oaks.- One great-granddaughter: Evelyn Grace Neace.-She is survived by two daughters: Belinda Oaks and Diana (Dennis) Henderson of Jackson, KY.-Three sisters: Lu Bellamy, Irene Slusser, and Thelma Tammy Faulkner all of Charleston, SC.-One brother: Luther Butch Clemons of OH.-Three grandsons: Dustin (Mary) Minix; Scott (Billie Jo) Oaks and Shane (Linda) Oaks.-Six great-grandchildren: Dylan (Branna), Benjamin, Samara (Austin), Dakota (Katie) Abby, and Colton.-Five great-great-grandchildren: Lylah, Raelynn, Maverick, Ryder, and Kylan.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Jackson Church of God, Quicksand Road, Jackson, KY with Harry Kemper and Ervine Allen officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 10:00 am at the church.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- More Fiscal Court Drama
- Breaking News Story: Breathitt travels to Prestonsburg to play Floyd Central Friday night
- Down on the Farm...
- Fire in downtown Jackson!
- Arnold Melton
- Mountain Lion terrorizes our mountain home...
- The Long Version of Mac Davis...
- Our Jack...
- Brian Haddix Ascends to Department Chief
- Shouting from the Mountain-Top about Trump's tax returns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.