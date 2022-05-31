Betty Jean Noble, age 79, of Altro, KY passed away at her residence on Thursday, May 26, 2022.-She was born May 8, 1943, at Talbert, KY, and was the daughter of the late Hargis and Mae Herald Burton.-She was preceded also in death by husband: Roscoe Noble.- Brother: Woodrow Burton.-Sisters: Nellie Raleigh and Julie Noble.-Survivors are: Daughters: Janice Noble of Altro, KY, and Lillie (Robert) Clemons of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Dallas Noble and Letcher Noble of Altro, KY.-Sister: Sally Noble of Talbert, KY.-Brother: Lester Burton of Talbert, KY.- Grandsons: D.J. Clemons, Billy Smith, and Landon Noble.-One great-grandson: William B. Clemons.-A special granddaughter: Rosemary Combs.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Altro Church of God, Altro, KY with Chris Turner and Calvin Eash officiating.-Burial in the Alice B. Turner Cemetery at Talbert, KY.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 5:00 pm at the church with additional services at 6:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
