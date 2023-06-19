Betty Jo Sellars, age 72, of Hazard, KY passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at the University of KY Hospital in Lexington, KY. She was born March 27, 1951 in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Sherman and Izabell Akemon Sellers. She is survived by her sons: Jason (Mary) Beamer of Hazard, KY and Johnny Beamer of Murphys, CA. No services are planned at this date.
