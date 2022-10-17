Betty Lou Graham, 91, Vancleve passed away Thursday, October 13, at the Nim Henson Geriatic Center of Jackson. She was the widow of the late George Kelly Graham and the daughter of the late George Herman and Edna Fox Barck. She was also preceded in death by son, George Graham; sister, Shirley Kovacs. She is survived by sons, Gregory (Sharon) Graham, Charles (Susan) Graham, William Graham, David Graham; special someone, Hazel Pelfrey; brother, Richard Barck; thirteen grandchildren; host of great grandchildren; host of great great grandchildren. Visitation Monday, October 17, 11:00 AM. Funeral Monday, 2:00 PM at the funeral home with George Watts officiating. Burial in the Centers - Rose Cemetery on Hwy. 1812.
