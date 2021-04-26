Betty Tolson, devoted mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and great- great
grandmother passed surrounded by her family, at the age of 84 on Wednesday,
April 21, 2021 in Nashville, TN after a short illness. She was a member of
Brentwood Baptist Church, in Brentwood, TN.
She was born on February 16, 1937 in Jackson, KY, daughter of the late Everett
and Bessie (Moody) Couch. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death
by her beloved sister and brother, Bobbi Morris and Donald Couch.
Other than her family, and her love of Christ, what gave her the greatest joy was
serving and making her customers happy in a number of businesses she co-
owned (The Whiz, Corner Lunch and Jaxon Drive-In) in Jackson, Ky. At the time
of her retirement she had owned and operated the Family Affair Restaurant in
Lexington, KY. for eleven years. She loved the friendships she made with her
regular customers from the courthouse and the lawyers and judges who
frequented the well-known and beloved restaurant. She truly made everyone
feel like family with her warm, caring personality.
After a much-deserved retirement, Betty enjoyed spending her days visiting
family, loving and caring for her children and grandchildren, playing dominos with
her friends, and stitching by hand enough quilts for her family and friends that
she will forever keep them warm with these precious reminders of her love.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Doris
(John) Underwood of Jasper, GA, and Peggy (Mark) Lareau of Brentwood, TN;
her grandchildren: Jeana (Chris) Wiseman of Jackson, KY, Rebecca (Jeff)
Raymond of Murfreesboro, TN, Robert (Kortney) Haddix of Dickinson, TX, Joey
Coons of Portland, OR, Caitlin (Jairo) Robles and Abigail Comer, both of
Nashville, TN; her great-grandchildren: Trinity Haddix and Cheyenne Haddix,
both of Dickinson, TX, Michael Hildebrand of Lexington, KY, Colton Hildebrand of
Destin, FL, Kalea Wiseman of Jackson, KY, Jaxon Haddix and Kimber Haddix,
both of Dickinson, TX; her great-great-grandchildren: Emalee Hildebrand and
Gus Hildebrand; and her sisters and brothers: Verna (Bud) Walters of Trenton,
OH, and Joyce (Cecil) Powell of Wayne, MI, John (Wanda) Couch of Punta
Gorda, FL, and Randy (Sherlene) Couch of Cynthiana, KY; along with her many
nieces, nephews, and family members who will miss her greatly.
Visitation will be held at the Watts Funeral Home on Saturday, April 24, 2021
from 6-10:00 P.M.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the Chapel of Watts
Funeral Home at 1 p.m., with Pastor Gary Bellamy officiating, and burial will
follow in the Jackson Cemetery.
