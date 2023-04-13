Betty Turner, age 84, passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023 in Hanover, PA.
Betty was born on June 9, 1938 to Dewey and Ida Perdue Banks. She was a Homemaker and member of Gates of Praise in Hanover PA.
Betty is survived by One Daughter; Loretta(Joe) Weaver of PA, Two Sons; Danny(Michelle) Turner of PA, James(Tammy) Turner of PA, Nine Grandchildren, Eight Great Grandchildren, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends.
Betty was preceded in death by Her Husband; Burl Turner, Parents; Dewey and Ida Perdue Banks, One Daughter; Lois Turner, Two Sons; John Turner and Charles Turner.
Funeral Services for Betty Turner will be held at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Friday April 14, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with Archie Combs and Bryan Combs officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Turner- Banks Cemetery at Bethany, Kentucky with Grandsons; Thomas, Nicholas, Brandon, Eric, Gary, and Chris serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday April 14, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.
