Betty Turner

Betty Turner, age 84, passed away on Tuesday April 4, 2023 in Hanover, PA.

Betty was born on June 9, 1938 to Dewey and Ida Perdue Banks. She was a Homemaker and member of Gates of Praise in Hanover PA.

Betty is survived by One Daughter; Loretta(Joe) Weaver of PA, Two Sons; Danny(Michelle) Turner of PA, James(Tammy) Turner of PA, Nine Grandchildren, Eight Great Grandchildren, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, other relatives and friends. 

Betty was preceded in death by Her Husband; Burl Turner, Parents; Dewey and Ida Perdue Banks, One Daughter; Lois Turner, Two Sons; John Turner and Charles Turner.

Funeral Services for Betty Turner will be held at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky on Friday April 14, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with Archie Combs and Bryan Combs officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Turner- Banks Cemetery at Bethany, Kentucky with Grandsons; Thomas, Nicholas, Brandon, Eric, Gary, and Chris serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday April 14, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

