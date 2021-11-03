Beulah Ritchie, born January 21, 1935, departed this life on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Hazard ARH being 86 years old. -Beulah was born in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Bryan Hudson and Gora Miller Hudson.- Other than her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Hygia Ritchie, one sister, Dora Burgeson, three brothers: Linville Hudson, Buel Hudson, and Donnie Hudson.- Beulah attended Talcum Mennonite Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.-Beulah leaves the following relatives to cherish her memory.-One son: Dennis (Robyn) Ritchie of Naples, FL.-Two daughters, Deborah Passmore of Dwarf, KY, and Rebekah Ritchie of Clinton, TN. -Sister: Allena (Jerry) Hale of Starke, FL; Brother: George (Beverly) Clemons of Jackson, KY.-Seven grandchildren, Brent (Steffanie) Ritchie, Mark Passmore, Gia Passmore, Brandon (AnnaMarie) Ritchie, Amber (Marcus) Rosgen, Paige (Zeke) Ramirez, and Nikki Gregory. – Eleven great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends survive.-Visitation for Beulah Ritchie will be held on Thursday, November 4 from 6 PM-9 PM at Deaton Funeral Home, Jackson, KY. The funeral service will be held Friday, November 5 at 11 AM with Eldon Miller officiating. Burial will be at the Holliday Cemetery at Ary, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, masks requested to be worn and cautionary measures to be observed.
