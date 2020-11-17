Beverly Molands Coomer, age 73 of Beattyville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, November 07, 2020 at the Lee County Care and Rehab.
Beverly was born on June 06, 1947 to the late Frank and Bertha Gross Coomer. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by two daughters, Letha (James) Greene of Beattyville, Kentucky and Ellen (Daniel) Shoemaker of Beattyville, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Paige (Jeremy) Roach of Beattyville, Kentucky and Hank (Miranda) Roach of Beattyville, Kentucky; two great grandchildren, Isaac Roach and Rebekah Roach; one sister, Joyce (Spivey) Lankford of Tennessee; three brothers, Walter (Barbara) Molands of Ohio, Johnny (Brenda) Molands of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and baby brother, David (Sheila) Molands of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Frank and Bertha Gross Coomer, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Coomer.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 with Randall Combs officiating. Beverly will be laid to rest in the Coomer - Kilburn Cemetery at Athol, Kentucky with James Greene, Daniel Shoemaker, Hank Roach, Jeremy Dickerson, David Molands, Matthew Molands, and Roger Clemons serving as Pallbearers and Lee County Care and Rehab employees serving as Honorary Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 prior to funeral services beginning at 1:00 PM.
