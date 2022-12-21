Breathitt County High School would like to congratulate our FFA chapter treasurer, Blake Banks on competing at the state level Outstanding Farm Bureau Youth Competition.
The purpose of the Outstanding Farm Bureau Youth Contest is to promote youth involvement in county Farm Bureau activities and to recognize leadership, achievements, and awards in their schools and communities.
There are two areas of competition: Personal Interview and Prepared Speech related to agriculture or Farm Bureau.
Blake stated, “This has been one of the most challenging yet life changing experiences I’ve had this year and throughout my time in Ag Education. I am grateful for the contacts made and growth I’ve experienced through this competition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.