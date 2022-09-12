BHS golf team competed at the All A state championship today at Gibson Bay golf course in Richmond. The Bobcats earned this trip to state competition by capturing the regional championship (third in five years) a few weeks ago.
The team finished a very respectable 5th out of sixteen teams today in rainy conditions. Weston Miller shot 73 individually and finished fourth in the field of over one hundred players. Senior Luke Bellamy eleventh with a round of 76.
Proud of this group of young men, their accomplishments, relationships and the amount of fun they have together.
(Pictured/L-R) Coach Terry Miller, Weston Miller, Aiden Combs, Beau Price, Isaac Bellamy, John Thomas Price, and Luke Bellamy.
