Breathitt County High School recently hosted an awards night to honor the Class of 2022 Seniors. Pictured are just a few of the numerous award and scholarship winners.

On May 11, 2022, numerous 12th grade students were honored for their academic achievements at BHS.  Several representatives from colleges, civic organizations, and industries were on hand to present certificates and/or monetary awards to these very deserving individuals.  Organizations granting the awards and the recipients included:

College Scholarships 

Alice Lloyd - Appalachian Leaders Scholarship - Alice Lloyd College awards tuition guarantees for residents of 108 central Appalachian counties, regardless of income, who are eligible for admission. Students from this special service area will have their cost of education (tuition) met by a combination of grants, scholarships, and participation in the required Student Work Program. The scholarship is renewable for 10 semesters upon maintaining satisfactory progress toward completion of a degree.  To qualify, students must be a resident in the 108-county service area and have completed at least 12 core curriculum credits (minimum).

Amely Carpenter

Joshua Riley

Adreonna Schutz

Emalee Watts 

Eastern Kentucky University - Merit Tier I Scholarship - To qualify for this scholarship, students are required to have a 3.8-4.0 unweighted GPA and a score of 28+ on the ACT.  Award pays in-state tuition for up to 4 years or 8 semesters if the recipient maintains a 3.0 GPA. 

Elizabeth Hall

Jordan McIntosh 

Ethan Smith 

Eastern Kentucky University - Merit Tier II Scholarship - To qualify, students are required to have a 3.8-4.0 unweighted GPA.  Award pays $6,000 per year ($3,000 per semester) toward in-state tuition for up to 4 years or 8 semesters if the recipient maintains a 2.5 GPA.

William Bryant

Colton Oaks

Eastern Kentucky University - Merit Tier III Scholarship -To qualify, students are required to have a 3.30-3.79 unweighted GPA.  Award pays $4,000 per year ($2,000 per semester) toward in-state tuition for up to 4 years or 8 semesters if the recipient maintains a 2.5 GPA.

Kinsey Campbell

Jessalyn Francis

Emma McKnight

Abigail Ritchie 

Eastern Kentucky University - Merit Tier IV Scholarship -to qualify, students are required to have a 3.0-3.29 unweighted GPA.  Award pays $3,000 per year ($1,500 per semester) toward in-state tuition for up to 4 years or 8 semesters if the recipient maintains a 2.5 GPA.

Destanie Deaton

Hazard Community & Technical College 

Derrick Campbell

Connor Deaton

Elizabeth Fletcher

Ashley Fraley

Madeline Hall

Jacob Hamilton 

Jerryca Henson

Kayli Herald

John Hudson

Roy Walker Miller

Larissa Neace

Erin Smith

Teegan Smith

Adrianna Turner

University of Kentucky - Provost Scholarship - This scholarship is awarded based on the UK admission application for entering first-time freshmen students with a minimum 28 ACT and a 3.30 GPA. The four-year award is valued at $1,500 per year for a total of $6,000. 

Jadin Hardin

Civic & Industry Scholarships

Andy and Buddy Dean Griffith Scholarship - Awarded to a BHS Senior in good academic standing with proof of acceptance to college or university. It is $1,000 per year and is renewable for 4 years based on satisfactory academic performance and availability of funds.

Jacob Hamilton

Sandra Kylee Neace

Colton Oaks

Emalee Watts

Aspire Appalachia Scholarship - Two $500 scholarships are awarded to students from Breathitt County and paid directly to the college or university of the recipient’s choice.  To apply, students had to have a minimum 2.5 GPA, submit two letters of recommendation, and submit a 600-word essay discussing how they had either made a difference in their community or an obstacle they had overcome and how they used the experience to better themselves and their community.

Tanner Melton

BEST Scholarship - To apply, students must have attended Breathitt County Schools from grades K-12, have a 3.5 GPA at the time of application, 90% attendance in grades 7-12, and already enrolled and accepted into a post-secondary or higher education institution.  The award is for $1,000 made in two payments of $500 per semester if the student(s) maintain a 3.0 GPA during the first semester.

Sandra Kylee Neace

Colton Oaks

Emalee Watts

DAR Good Citizenship Award - This $1,000 scholarship is presented to a graduating senior who has pursued a well-rounded curriculum and who has been active in various school and community activities.  To apply, student(s) must have had a 3.0 + GPA and was required to write a 500-word composition indicating his/her career objectives and major goal in life.  

Sandra Kylee Neace

Honey Pageant Scholarship - This $500 scholarship is awarded to one young woman from Breathitt County who served as Honey Queen.

Breanna Shoemaker 

“I Am UNITE” Scholarship - This is a $1500 scholarship that will be sent directly to the university ($500 per semester for 3 semesters) the student will be attending.  To receive the award all three semesters, the recipient must keep a 2.5 GPA, have no criminal record, maintain a drug-free lifestyle, and exhibit character that exemplifies the purposes and moral code of Operation Unite.

Erin Smith

Jackson Propane Scholarship - This is a $500 scholarship that will be sent directly to the trade school, college, or university of the student’s choice.  To apply, the student had to submit recommendation letters showcasing his/her community service and work skills.

Roy Walker Miller

Kiwanis Club of Jackson Scholarship - The recipient of this $100 award is deemed to possess the strength and courage to do what is right, have demonstrated dedication to his/her community, participated in school activities, shown a positive attitude toward classmates, and displayed an understanding and appreciation of civic responsibility.  

Colton Oaks

KY Farm Bureau Scholarship - This $1000 award is presented to a student whose parents are a member of KFB.  It is renewable for 4 years or 8 semesters based on the student having maintained a 2.5 GPA for the previous semester.  

Katelyn Gross

Emalee Watts

Licking Valley RECC Scholarship - The recipient of this $1000 award must reside on Licking Valley RECC lines, or their parents or guardian must be located on Licking Valley RECC lines.  The award is good for only one year and will be paid directly to the educational training institution of the student’s choice. Entries were judged based on school and community involvement, scholastic achievements, leadership activities, club membership activities, essay, and financial need.

Emalee Watts

Mission of Hope Scholarship - This $3,000 scholarship is awarded to 19 new graduating seniors each year.  To qualify, students were required to have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, have good character qualities and have participated in school activities.  They also had to submit two letters of recommendation, a handwritten letter by the applicant, school transcript, and ACT score.

Abigail Ritchie

Peggy Moore Memorial Athletic Scholarship - This scholarship is awarded to a student athlete(s) from Breathitt County High School who has been active in various sports and activities, exhibits leadership qualities, and is in good academic standing. 

Teegan Smith

Emalee Watts

Tiara Kinder Combs Memorial Scholarship - This $500 scholarship is awarded to a student who plans on becoming a nurse and can verify enrollment in a nursing program for the upcoming school year.  To apply, students had to submit two letters of recommendation as well as an essay about what inspired them to become a nurse.

Ellie Taulbee

Wilma Lee Perkins Passion for People Scholarship - This $250 scholarship is presented to a cheerleader from the 14th region.  To apply, student must be in good academic standing and exhibit strong community leadership skills.

Sandra Kylee Neace

