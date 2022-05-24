Breathitt County High School recently hosted an awards night to honor the Class of 2022 Seniors. Pictured are just a few of the numerous award and scholarship winners.
On May 11, 2022, numerous 12th grade students were honored for their academic achievements at BHS. Several representatives from colleges, civic organizations, and industries were on hand to present certificates and/or monetary awards to these very deserving individuals. Organizations granting the awards and the recipients included:
College Scholarships
Alice Lloyd - Appalachian Leaders Scholarship - Alice Lloyd College awards tuition guarantees for residents of 108 central Appalachian counties, regardless of income, who are eligible for admission. Students from this special service area will have their cost of education (tuition) met by a combination of grants, scholarships, and participation in the required Student Work Program. The scholarship is renewable for 10 semesters upon maintaining satisfactory progress toward completion of a degree. To qualify, students must be a resident in the 108-county service area and have completed at least 12 core curriculum credits (minimum).
Amely Carpenter
Joshua Riley
Adreonna Schutz
Emalee Watts
Eastern Kentucky University - Merit Tier I Scholarship - To qualify for this scholarship, students are required to have a 3.8-4.0 unweighted GPA and a score of 28+ on the ACT. Award pays in-state tuition for up to 4 years or 8 semesters if the recipient maintains a 3.0 GPA.
Elizabeth Hall
Jordan McIntosh
Ethan Smith
Eastern Kentucky University - Merit Tier II Scholarship - To qualify, students are required to have a 3.8-4.0 unweighted GPA. Award pays $6,000 per year ($3,000 per semester) toward in-state tuition for up to 4 years or 8 semesters if the recipient maintains a 2.5 GPA.
William Bryant
Colton Oaks
Eastern Kentucky University - Merit Tier III Scholarship -To qualify, students are required to have a 3.30-3.79 unweighted GPA. Award pays $4,000 per year ($2,000 per semester) toward in-state tuition for up to 4 years or 8 semesters if the recipient maintains a 2.5 GPA.
Kinsey Campbell
Jessalyn Francis
Emma McKnight
Abigail Ritchie
Eastern Kentucky University - Merit Tier IV Scholarship -to qualify, students are required to have a 3.0-3.29 unweighted GPA. Award pays $3,000 per year ($1,500 per semester) toward in-state tuition for up to 4 years or 8 semesters if the recipient maintains a 2.5 GPA.
Destanie Deaton
Hazard Community & Technical College
Derrick Campbell
Connor Deaton
Elizabeth Fletcher
Ashley Fraley
Madeline Hall
Jacob Hamilton
Jerryca Henson
Kayli Herald
John Hudson
Roy Walker Miller
Larissa Neace
Erin Smith
Teegan Smith
Adrianna Turner
University of Kentucky - Provost Scholarship - This scholarship is awarded based on the UK admission application for entering first-time freshmen students with a minimum 28 ACT and a 3.30 GPA. The four-year award is valued at $1,500 per year for a total of $6,000.
Jadin Hardin
Civic & Industry Scholarships
Andy and Buddy Dean Griffith Scholarship - Awarded to a BHS Senior in good academic standing with proof of acceptance to college or university. It is $1,000 per year and is renewable for 4 years based on satisfactory academic performance and availability of funds.
Jacob Hamilton
Sandra Kylee Neace
Colton Oaks
Emalee Watts
Aspire Appalachia Scholarship - Two $500 scholarships are awarded to students from Breathitt County and paid directly to the college or university of the recipient’s choice. To apply, students had to have a minimum 2.5 GPA, submit two letters of recommendation, and submit a 600-word essay discussing how they had either made a difference in their community or an obstacle they had overcome and how they used the experience to better themselves and their community.
Tanner Melton
BEST Scholarship - To apply, students must have attended Breathitt County Schools from grades K-12, have a 3.5 GPA at the time of application, 90% attendance in grades 7-12, and already enrolled and accepted into a post-secondary or higher education institution. The award is for $1,000 made in two payments of $500 per semester if the student(s) maintain a 3.0 GPA during the first semester.
Sandra Kylee Neace
Colton Oaks
Emalee Watts
DAR Good Citizenship Award - This $1,000 scholarship is presented to a graduating senior who has pursued a well-rounded curriculum and who has been active in various school and community activities. To apply, student(s) must have had a 3.0 + GPA and was required to write a 500-word composition indicating his/her career objectives and major goal in life.
Sandra Kylee Neace
Honey Pageant Scholarship - This $500 scholarship is awarded to one young woman from Breathitt County who served as Honey Queen.
Breanna Shoemaker
“I Am UNITE” Scholarship - This is a $1500 scholarship that will be sent directly to the university ($500 per semester for 3 semesters) the student will be attending. To receive the award all three semesters, the recipient must keep a 2.5 GPA, have no criminal record, maintain a drug-free lifestyle, and exhibit character that exemplifies the purposes and moral code of Operation Unite.
Erin Smith
Jackson Propane Scholarship - This is a $500 scholarship that will be sent directly to the trade school, college, or university of the student’s choice. To apply, the student had to submit recommendation letters showcasing his/her community service and work skills.
Roy Walker Miller
Kiwanis Club of Jackson Scholarship - The recipient of this $100 award is deemed to possess the strength and courage to do what is right, have demonstrated dedication to his/her community, participated in school activities, shown a positive attitude toward classmates, and displayed an understanding and appreciation of civic responsibility.
Colton Oaks
KY Farm Bureau Scholarship - This $1000 award is presented to a student whose parents are a member of KFB. It is renewable for 4 years or 8 semesters based on the student having maintained a 2.5 GPA for the previous semester.
Katelyn Gross
Emalee Watts
Licking Valley RECC Scholarship - The recipient of this $1000 award must reside on Licking Valley RECC lines, or their parents or guardian must be located on Licking Valley RECC lines. The award is good for only one year and will be paid directly to the educational training institution of the student’s choice. Entries were judged based on school and community involvement, scholastic achievements, leadership activities, club membership activities, essay, and financial need.
Emalee Watts
Mission of Hope Scholarship - This $3,000 scholarship is awarded to 19 new graduating seniors each year. To qualify, students were required to have a GPA of 2.5 or higher, have good character qualities and have participated in school activities. They also had to submit two letters of recommendation, a handwritten letter by the applicant, school transcript, and ACT score.
Abigail Ritchie
Peggy Moore Memorial Athletic Scholarship - This scholarship is awarded to a student athlete(s) from Breathitt County High School who has been active in various sports and activities, exhibits leadership qualities, and is in good academic standing.
Teegan Smith
Emalee Watts
Tiara Kinder Combs Memorial Scholarship - This $500 scholarship is awarded to a student who plans on becoming a nurse and can verify enrollment in a nursing program for the upcoming school year. To apply, students had to submit two letters of recommendation as well as an essay about what inspired them to become a nurse.
Ellie Taulbee
Wilma Lee Perkins Passion for People Scholarship - This $250 scholarship is presented to a cheerleader from the 14th region. To apply, student must be in good academic standing and exhibit strong community leadership skills.
Sandra Kylee Neace
