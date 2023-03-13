Thursday, March 9th, Breathitt High (BHS) Juniors had the opportunity to visit the college campus of Morehead State University. After the guided tour of the campus, students were able to eat a buffet dinner at The Rock. Food and transportation were sponsored by the BHS Youth Service Center and GEAR UP.
