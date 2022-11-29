The Breathitt County Lady Cats begin their season tonight in Beattyville at 6 pm as they face the Lee County Lady Kats.
Breathitt was 14-11 last season. The Lady Cats boasted a 14-5 record before ending the season on a six-game losing streak, including an opening round loss in the 14th Region Tournament to Leslie County.
BHS returns the nucleus of a team that is looking for a better end to the 2022-23 season and is led by senior guard Riley Bush that is the epitome of a floor general. Bush directs the offense, is a hard-nosed defender, and can score and rebound. She averaged close to a double-double last season with 9.6 ppg and 9.1 rpg.
Also returning is sophomore Emily Neace (8,2 ppg, 2.6 rpg); junior Maddie Haddix (7.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg); and senior Kaylea Ritchie (4.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg).
Lee County is looking to improve on a 9-17 season from a year ago under new Head Coach Tyler Hensley. Lee is led by senior Kaley White (10.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg); sophomore Preslee Cundiff (7.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg); and junior Hannah Bowling (4.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg).
Breathitt will close out the week hosting Knott County Central on Friday night at 7:30 pm and then travelling to Prestonsburg on Saturday for a 4:30 pm contest.
