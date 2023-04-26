BHS Prom Court Apr 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Photo courtesy of Bluegrass Sports Nation/Brendon Miller.Breathitt High School 2023 Prom Royalty: Prince Brady Coomer; Princess Ivy Herald; Queen Abbi Morris, and King Tim Harvey! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Kentucky Gives Day is May 9th Dr. Randy Moon retiring after 30 years of teaching English at Hazard Community and Technical College Florence KPD donates car to BHS WCTU poster contest Blanton places 3rd at state BHS STLP Program BHS Prom Court JHS Prom Prince and Princess Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLora Thomas HudsonSherry Lynn Stacy ClemonsOma Finley KnightKevin WhiteBreathitt County Judge Jeff Noble set to begin jury trialCharles Fred Fletcher36th Annual Academic BoostersJHS Prom CourtLocal pantry in need of a new homeJHS Prom King and Queen Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Wednesday, April 26, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Regional News Phillips Lighting building to get upgrade 27 min ago Madison County Detention Center: April 13-16 1 hr ago Mildred R. Heine Clark 3 hrs ago Kentucky State Police Make Arrest on McCreary County Missing Person Investigation 3 hrs ago 'Grease' premiers Thursday at MSHS Updated 4 hrs ago Three Forks Regional Jail Report 8 hrs ago Lee County Sheriff’s Report 8 hrs ago Lee Co. Court Appearances This Week -Public Record- Docket subject to change/s 8 hrs ago
