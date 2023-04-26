The Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) empowers student learning and achievement through the use/creation of technology-based solutions to school and community needs.
Throughout the school year student create projects, products or services to meet those needs and then demonstrate their process and learning via various STLP categories. Categories range from instructional, technical or community service-based projects to digital content creation (digital art, photography, design, programming, app development, robotics, etc.) to technical services (student help desk, network engineering, wireless deployments, etc.).
Students competed in the winter at regional competition with the best projects, products and services were invited to compete at the STLP State Championship April 19th. The event which drew over 16,000+ participants was the biggest competition to date. The Breathitt High School team’s project consisted of a directory of local information, local artists, musicians, craftsman as well as local history, restaurants, and tourist activities. The students had to defend their project with sets of judges while connecting it with the academic standards assigned to projects by STLP.
While at the competition the team advanced to Level 3 and of the 638 teams competing, BHS was named Top Level 2 team. The students who attended the competition were: L-R- Sierra Johnson, Cheyenne Pennington, Tyler Back, Samuel Herald, Caleb Turner, Abigal White, Mariah Clemons, Autumn Baker, Jacob Smith and Caitlyn Centers. Not Pictured STLP Coach Jeff Clair.
