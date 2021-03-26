7th-period Conditioning Quarantines
Baseball opener set for Monday at Johnson Central still on for now
“We plan to rapid-test on Monday. We will load them on the bus provided there are favorable results.” Alex Hamilton, Head Baseball Coach
Breathitt opens its varsity baseball schedule this coming Monday at Johnson Central. That is provided it gets by the present quarantine.
Many of the baseball players play other sports. Seventh-period conditioning class is one athletes commonly schedule to stay in good shape during both the in and off-seasons.
Athletics Director, Kyle Moore, told the newspaper last night, at Highland-Turner Elementary, that the school had just gotten word a student in 7th-period conditioning had tested "positive" for coronavirus. Several varsity and junior varsity baseball players are in that class and were in contact with that particular student.
Disclosing that student's identity would violate HIPPA, so Coach Moore declined any further comment. HIPPA is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and is a federal law which requires the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without a patient's consent or knowledge.
The Times-Voice reached out to Coach Hamilton, the head of BHS’s baseball programs. He had been briefed on the situation.
He told the newspaper, “We are going to try to arrange a ‘rapid-test’ for Monday. Our plan is, provided they all pass, we will just load the bus and head to Paintsville.”
We are hoping that will be the case. This is a developing story.
