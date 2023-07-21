Several BHS students were able to attend FFA Camp this week. Tia Markwell, Kathryn Crank, Nathan Little, Blake Banks, and Natalie Moore attended Officer Classes, Leadership Workshops, Drone Flight Training, Low Ropes, Athletics, and Chapter Hour. FFA President, Natalie Moore, was selected to be part of the Camp Council and participated in the flag raising and led the invocation for the entire camp. Tia Markwell was awarded the Leadership Award and it is only given to the top 3% of those who attend camp. All the students and Ms. Masters, FFA teacher, had a fun week at camp.
Latest News
- How childcare vouchers benefit HCTC students
- BHS students attend FFA camp
- JCS teachers and administrators attend the Ron Clark Academy
- HDA flood remembrance event needs volunteers
- New treatment facility opening soon
- AEP and HDA team up
- KRADD to hold flood recovery meeting in Jackson today
- Armadillo found in Breathitt County
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.