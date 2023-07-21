Several BHS students were able to attend FFA Camp this week.  Tia Markwell, Kathryn Crank, Nathan Little, Blake Banks, and Natalie Moore attended Officer Classes, Leadership Workshops, Drone Flight Training, Low Ropes, Athletics, and Chapter Hour.  FFA President, Natalie Moore, was selected to be part of the Camp Council and participated in the flag raising and led the invocation for the entire camp.  Tia Markwell was awarded the Leadership Award and it is only given to the top 3% of those who attend camp.  All the students and Ms. Masters, FFA teacher, had a fun week at camp.  

