The Breathitt County High School Musical Theatre under the direction of Bobby Shouse (Music Director) and Scott Hollan (Visual Arts Director) performed two showings of the iconic play Annie at Douthitt Park on Monday, May 30, 2022, and Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
The performances were close to two years in the making, plagued by the pandemic, original cast members graduating, upgrades to the BHS PE Gym, forcing the crew to find a new venue, and various other obstacles. The underclassmen and new cast, however, stepped up brilliantly and put on two exhilarating shows for the hundreds in attendance both evenings.
The cast of Annie is as follows: Taylor Smith (Annie); Marcus Griffith (Warbucks); Danielle Griffith (Hannigan); Madison Young (Grace); Wesley Blanton (Rooster/Lt. Ward/Wacky); Jaina Gilbert (Lily/Perkins/Star to Be); James Coomer(Drake/Hull/Bundles); Melinda Mullins (Molly); Natasha Baily (Duffy); Amely Carpenter (Pepper); Alexis Combs (July); James Mann (Roosevelt/Healy); Krystalyn Elam (Brandeis/Cabinet); and Jasmine Turner (Sandy).
The Musicians for Annie were Stevie Nolan (Reed 1); Cassie Hites (Reed 2); John Howard (Flute); Tara Brown (Bassoon); Jordan Boggess (Trumpet 1); Austin Strong(Trumpet 2); Miranda Johnson (Trombone1); Scott Nolan (Trombone 2); Ryan Francis(Tuba); Justice Nolan (Guitar); Ethan Havicus (Bass); Brannon Nolan (Drums); and Timothy Smallwood (Percussion).
Photo: The Breathitt High School Musical Theatre cast of Annie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.