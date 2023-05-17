Congratulations to Tamitha Ortiz for being recognized as this year's Valedictorian and Riley Bush as Salutatorian.
When asked about their honors, Tamitha replied, "I was able to achieve being selected in this position through hard work and determination. I am happy that I never strayed from my goal."
Riley commented, "I'm so happy to receive salutatorian. With hard work and dedication, you can achieve anything you put your mind to."
