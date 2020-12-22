Everybody follow Joe...
In a story first published to today.com, and written by Rebecca Shabad and Adam Edelman, Biden decided Monday (December 21, 2020) to just show us the way. There has been a contingent of citizens voicing resistance to receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, even when it is made available to the public.
President-elect Joe Biden received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, telling Americans seconds after getting the shot "there's nothing to worry about."
Biden received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at ChristianaCare Hospital. The shot was administered by Tabe Masa, a nurse practitioner and head of employee health services at the hospital.
Seconds after he received the shot, Biden, wearing a face mask, said his fellow Americans had nothing to fear in receiving the vaccine.
"I'm doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared, when it's available, to take the vaccine," Biden said. "There's nothing to worry about. I'm looking forward to the second shot.”
Biden also praised President Donald Trump for his administration's efforts in helping accelerate the process of bringing COVID-19 vaccines to Americans.
"I think the administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed," Biden said. "This give us great hope," he said.
