Commercial passage to space becomes reality
Important First-Step happened the morning of July 20, 2021
Jeff Bezos and crew now in space
Amazon founder believed ‘richest man on earth’
American business magnate, media proprietor, investor, and now commercial astronaut, Jeffrey Preston Bezos, together with three crewmates, blasted off this morning at 9:12 EDT on Blue Origin’s first passenger space flight. Bezos is best known for being the chairman and founder of Amazon, having previously served as chairman, president, and CEO.
Bezos is the richest person in the world according to both Forbes and Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. He is 57-years old.
The flight of 10-minutes took the crew to an altitude of 62-miles above the Earth. It is intended to set the stage for commercial passenger service to space. Those efforts are expected to start later this year.
The Blue Origin launched from a desert near Van Horn, Texas. The flight was shown on CBS this Morning with coverage beginning at 8:59 a.m. EDT on local CBS stations.
The company, Blue Origin, aims to help humanity become a truly spacefaring species. It seeks to protect our home planet in the process according to literature about the venture accessed online. “Blue Origin was founded by Jeff Bezos with the vision of enabling a future where millions of people are living and working in space to benefit Earth,” the company's vision statement reads.
