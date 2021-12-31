Billy David Stevens

Billy David Stevens, age 59, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born January 8, 1962, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late James Harold and Lillie Finley Stevens.-He is survived by a sister: Brenda (John) Bellamy of Brooksville, KY.- His brothers: Harold (Barbara) Stevens of Jackson, KY, and Jeffery Dean (Nellie) Stevens of Nappanee, IN.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Abner officiating.-Burial in the Stevens Family Cemetery, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers: Family and Friends._ Due to COVID- cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Stevens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

