Billy David Stevens, age 59, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born January 8, 1962, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late James Harold and Lillie Finley Stevens.-He is survived by a sister: Brenda (John) Bellamy of Brooksville, KY.- His brothers: Harold (Barbara) Stevens of Jackson, KY, and Jeffery Dean (Nellie) Stevens of Nappanee, IN.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Abner officiating.-Burial in the Stevens Family Cemetery, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers: Family and Friends._ Due to COVID- cautionary measures are to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.