Billy Dean Smith, age 31, of Bowling Creek Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Altro, KY. He was born June 10, 1992 in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Angela Smith. Preceded also in death by his sister: Dana Smith. He is survived by his father: Letcher Noble of Altro, KY. Two brothers: Paul Smith and Landon Noble of Altro, KY. His best pal: Ginger. He is also survived by two nephews, one niece and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Community Harvest Church at Gays Creek, KY with Calvin Eash, Chris Turner and Carol and Calvin Bowling officiating. Burial in the Frank Turner Cemetery, Bowling Creek Road, Altro, KY. Visitation will begin Tuesday at 5:00 pm at the Community Harvest Church. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
