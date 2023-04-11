Billy Joe Neace, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY . He was born February 23, 1954 at River Caney in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Burley and Hallie Mae Morris Neace. He was preceded also in death by brother: Charlie Neace. Sisters: Maxine Robinson and Martha Neace. His sister in law: Judy Neace. He is survived by his wife: Ruby Napier Neace of Jackson, KY. His son: B. J. (Amanda) Neace of Jackson, KY. His daughter: Paula (Michael) Trent of Jackson, KY. Brothers: Bobby Neace, Paul Neace, Woodrow Neace and Wes Combs all of Jackson, KY. Sisters: Norma (Gary) Strong, Mary Johnson and Bertha (Steve) Patton all of Jackson, KY. Seven grandchildren: Caleb Neace, Liam Neace, Olivia Trent, Casen Minix, Sophia Trent, Eathan Neace, Maggie Mae Minix. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tommy Miller officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
