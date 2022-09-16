Billy Johnson, age 69, of Beattyville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday September 14, 2022 at his residence.
Billy was born on August 14, 1953 Louarine Johnson and the late Arch Johnson.
Billy is survived by his Wife; Ellen Davis Johnson of Beattyville, Kentucky, his Mother; Louarine Johnson of Clay City, Kentucky, One Daughter; April(Allen) Ross of Erlanger, Kentucky, Two Sons; Eric Johnson(Joyce Shepherd) of Clay City, Kentucky, Jason(Pam) Johnson of Stanton, Kentucky, Three Sisters; Jinnie(Roger) Collins of Stanton, Kentucky, Evalee(Alvin) Hollon of Stanton, Kentucky, Christine(JD) White of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Brothers; AC Johnson(Carol) of West Virginia, Carl Johnson(Stella) of Beattyville, Kentucky, Nine Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren, and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives and Friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his Father; Arch Johnson, Brother; David Johnson, and Sister; Diane Johnson.
Funeral Services for Billy Johnson will be held on Saturday September 17, 2022 at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson Kentucky at 6:00 P.M. with Walter Turner officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday September 17, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel.
