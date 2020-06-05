Blackburn Griffith

Blackburn Griffith, age 90, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY.-He was born May 26, 1930, at Turkey Creek in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Gobel and Flossie (Callahan) Griffith.-He was preceded also in death by his wife: Lois (Moore) Griffith.-One son: Blackburn “Bubby” Griffith.-One sister: Hazel Kallendorf: One brother: John Griffith. He was the owner of Griffith Plumbing and Heating since the early 1950s; a company that employed scores of individuals and serviced 30 different Kentucky counties with both commercial and residential work.-He was a Veteran of the Air Force and serviced in the Korean War.-He was a member of the KY National Guard, Charter member of Lions Club. Justice of the Peace and magistrate for 12 years; a member of the Breathitt County Industrial Board; Co-founder and part-owner of the Jackson Inn and Jackson Lumber Company.-He served as Breathitt County Chairman for the Wendell Ford for governor campaign in 1971.-He is survived by one daughter: Janie Griffith of Jackson, KY.-Two sons: David Griffith of Jackson, KY; Mike (Grace) Griffith of Houston, KY.-Grandson: Andrew Griffith and Granddaughter: Sara Lee Griffith.-Geat granddaughter: Winnie Lois Bush. One brother: Roger Griffith of Sanford, NC.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Tom Lorimer officiating.-Burial in the Combs Cemetery, Juan, KY.-Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Sunday until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: John McIntosh and Men of the Five Mile Church.-Honorary pallbearers: Fred Landrum, Doug Rose, Gabby Mullins, Robert Cundiff, Richard Terry, Silas Turner, Mose Turner, Steve Hardin.

