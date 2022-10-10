Blackburn Haddix Jr.

Blackburn Haddix, Jr., age 75, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born March 4, 1947, at Haddix, KY, and was the son of the late Blackburn and Geneva Butler Haddix, Sr.-He was also preceded in death by his sister: Mary Louise Haddix and brothers: Danny Haddix and Denver Haddix.- He was a retired military veteran of the US Army; Self-employed coal miner, Avid fisherman, and labeled Breathitt County’s Most Interesting Man. -He is survived by his wife; Thelma Gross Haddix, of Jackson, KY; Son: Greg (Renee) Haddix of Georgetown, KY; Stepson: Brandon Gross of Jackson, KY; Daughters: Stephanie (Mike) Watkins of Jackson and Lisa (Chris) Banks of Richmond, KY. His sister: Linda Combs of Jackson, KY; Grandchildren; Tyler Haddix, Dylan Watkins, Mickey Watkins, Justin Haddix, Tyler Campbell, Taylor Campbell, Elleigh Stull, and Reese Stull; Great grandchildren: Kayden Haddix, Keegan Haddix, Laiklynn Haddix; Mason Southwood and Waylon Watkins.-Sister in law: Twilla Haddix.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.-A public CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 3:00-8:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Haddix Cemetery, INC; Haddix, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made for flood relief to Aspire Appalachia. Donations may be mailed to PO Box 1255, Jackson, KY or www.aspireappalachia.org

