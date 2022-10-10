Blackburn Haddix, Jr., age 75, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born March 4, 1947, at Haddix, KY, and was the son of the late Blackburn and Geneva Butler Haddix, Sr.-He was also preceded in death by his sister: Mary Louise Haddix and brothers: Danny Haddix and Denver Haddix.- He was a retired military veteran of the US Army; Self-employed coal miner, Avid fisherman, and labeled Breathitt County’s Most Interesting Man. -He is survived by his wife; Thelma Gross Haddix, of Jackson, KY; Son: Greg (Renee) Haddix of Georgetown, KY; Stepson: Brandon Gross of Jackson, KY; Daughters: Stephanie (Mike) Watkins of Jackson and Lisa (Chris) Banks of Richmond, KY. His sister: Linda Combs of Jackson, KY; Grandchildren; Tyler Haddix, Dylan Watkins, Mickey Watkins, Justin Haddix, Tyler Campbell, Taylor Campbell, Elleigh Stull, and Reese Stull; Great grandchildren: Kayden Haddix, Keegan Haddix, Laiklynn Haddix; Mason Southwood and Waylon Watkins.-Sister in law: Twilla Haddix.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.-A public CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 3:00-8:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. A private burial will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Haddix Cemetery, INC; Haddix, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-In lieu of flowers, donations requested be made for flood relief to Aspire Appalachia. Donations may be mailed to PO Box 1255, Jackson, KY or www.aspireappalachia.org
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
- Blackburn Haddix Jr.
- ‘when he saw him, he had compassion on him’: Samaritan’s Purse showing compassion to Breathitt Countians
- Chamber of Commerce meets: State Auditor Harmon the guest speaker
- Fire consumes home at Mt. Carmel
- Glenna Lou Robinson
- David Ray Gross
- Breathitt crowns Homecoming winners
- Kicking Grass: Jackson’s Tharp having a record-setting season
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.