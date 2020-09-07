'Bloody or Muddy'...Breathitt's Ethan Gibson

‘Knocking heads is what I like to do!’ Ethan Gipson
His name is Ethan Gibson. He transferred to Breathitt County from Hazard.
He’s 6-1, weighs 195-pounds, with a 75-inch wingspan. He plays outside linebacker primarily and WR on offense. He’s teammates call him, “Bloody or Muddy” Gibson.
“If I don’t walk off the field either bloody or muddy, then I haven’t had any fun,” said the loquacious, senior outside linebacker with a proclivity for dumping ball carriers on their heads as the featured photograph appended to this article demonstrates. We took full advantage of an opportunity to sit down with Gibson and interview him. He was as forthcoming on Labor Day, 2020, within days of his senior season’s beginning, as he is on any other day.
As has become our custom, questions from the newspaper will be prefaced with “JTV.” The responses will be prefaced by “EG” for Ethan Gibson.
JTV- What are your personal goals for 2020?
EG- An undefeated regular season, an All-State honorable mention, and an offer to get to continue to play in college.
JTV- Where do you see yourself contributing most to Breathitt’s 2020 season?
EG- I believe I will contribute most on defense. I want to be within the top-3 tacklers. I really want to focus on change of possession plays for the team. Last year I had a couple picks and recovered a couple fumbles. This next year I want both of those numbers to increase, not for personal glory but because that is the best way to contribute to the team’s goals.
JTV- Compare your experience at Breathitt versus your experience at Hazard.
EG- Both of the players at both places are tough. Our practices at Breathitt are more "game-like" and physical. We focus on contact, hitting, and tackling. This has been better for my overall game.
JTV- What do you like best about Breathitt’s scheme?
EG- Defensively, we attack a lot. We don’t lay back in coverage or play too much read scheme particularly at the 2nd level where we are almost exclusively down hill.
JTV- What coach or coaches have inspired you the most?
EG- Justin Combs would be my father figure if I didn’t have a father already. He is more than just a coach telling us what play to run. He’s goes in-depth because he’s been there before and has played collegiately. Outside of football, he still shows he cares about his players.
JTV- What legacy do you want to leave?
EG- Most importantly the class of 2021 wants to be immortalized by winning the program’s 4th state championship. I don’t care who makes the plays, so long as the team plays as well as we are coached and capable. I want people to say about us, when we are gone, that those guys did whatever they had to do for the team to achieve its goals and win championships.
Breathitt will be traveling to Estill County Friday night to play the Engineers in its season opener. Old “Bloody and Muddy” will be at his OLB post ready to do some stacking. Join us!