Coming up ‘aces’
BVA helping mountain volleyball
According to KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett in an interview on WJSN Sportstalk, volleyball is now the most popular girls’ high school sport in the state of Kentucky, while nationwide it has moved into the second spot, with track and field being first as reported by the National Federation of State High School Association.
The Bluegrass Volleyball Academy (BVA) was established in 2018 and is a club and travel team that was founded with the purpose of expanding opportunities for volleyball players in the mountain region. Most schools in the mountains did not start their volleyball programs until the early 2000s, leaving a gap between them and the metro areas like Lexington, Louisville, and northern Kentucky. The BVA does not want mountain volleyball to fall further behind.
BVA officials say that if a mountain team or player wants to be seen by collegiate scouts and coaches, they must travel great distances, a problem that it hopes to rectify. In 2022, the BVA has helped connect seven mountain volleyball players with college scholarships.
The BVA hopes to be instrumental in improving players’ skills as well. No mountain school has come close to winning a state championship yet, none has even advanced to the semifinal round of the KHSAA State Tournament.
The 14th Region has shown growth over the past few years, with Knott County Central, Letcher County Central, and Leslie County developing strong mountain programs, while our own 55th District has become one of the premiere districts in the mountains with Breathitt County, Wolfe County, and Jackson City each now have strong, competitive teams’ year in and year out.
The next scheduled tryouts for the 2023 BVA season will be on Thursday, November 3rd, on the UPike campus. For more information contact BVA at info@bluegrassvball.com.
