The Breathitt County School System would like to give a shout out to our Middle School Academic Team which is coached by Mr. Dustin Frazier.  The team placed third overall in the Regional Competition recently.  The quick recall team placed third also.  We have several students that qualify for State Competition based on their content assessments during the Regional Competition today.  

Sophia Jiang-1st in Written Composition and 2nd in Arts & Humanities

Lily Nunn-2nd in Written Composition

Hunter Barrett-3rd in Social Studies

Natalie Turner-4th in Arts & Humanities and 5th in Written Composition

Sawyer Baker-5th in English Language Arts

Congratulations and good luck at the State Competition.

