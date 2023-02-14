The Breathitt County School System would like to give a shout out to our Middle School Academic Team which is coached by Mr. Dustin Frazier. The team placed third overall in the Regional Competition recently. The quick recall team placed third also. We have several students that qualify for State Competition based on their content assessments during the Regional Competition today.
Sophia Jiang-1st in Written Composition and 2nd in Arts & Humanities
Lily Nunn-2nd in Written Composition
Hunter Barrett-3rd in Social Studies
Natalie Turner-4th in Arts & Humanities and 5th in Written Composition
Sawyer Baker-5th in English Language Arts
Congratulations and good luck at the State Competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.