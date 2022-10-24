The Breathitt Middle School (BMS) Bobcats hosted Somerset Meece in the second round of the Kentucky Middle School Football Association (KYMSFA) state playoffs and came out on top 22-7 on Saturday night.
BMS is competing in the KYMSFA 2022 8th Grade Division 3 State Tournament. Belfry is seeking its third straight Division 3 title, winning the state tournament in 2020 and 2021.
BMS will face the winner of Hazard/Williamsburg in the regional championship game for a spot in the state semifinals.
