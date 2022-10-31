The Hazard Bulldogs ended the season of the Breathitt Middle Bobcats with a 20-6 win in the 8th Grade Division III Regional Championship game of the KYMSFA State Middle School Football Tournament on Saturday, October 29th in London, Kentucky.
Hazard led 8-0 at the half on a touchdown pass by Bulldog QB Trace Kincaid; Gavin Johnson converted the 2-point play.
In the second half, Johnson would be huge for the Bulldogs scoring twice on running plays of 51-yards and 95-yards to help secure the win for Hazard.
The 3 seeded Bulldogs advance on to the semifinals and will face Belfry on November 5th at Madison Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.