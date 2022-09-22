The Breathitt County Middle School Bobcats rallied from a 14-6 halftime deficit to defeat Hazard Middle 22-14, in a game that was delayed due to lightning in the area.
BMS improves to 6-2 and will face Letcher on Saturday.
The Breathitt County Middle School Bobcats rallied from a 14-6 halftime deficit to defeat Hazard Middle 22-14, in a game that was delayed due to lightning in the area.
BMS improves to 6-2 and will face Letcher on Saturday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.