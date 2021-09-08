BMS topples Pikeville

'Cats run record to 5-0
Still on pace for historic finish
Believed 'Title Contender' at full strength
Belfry will be huge test this Saturday
The BMS Bobcats, a.k.a. “the Future,” rode the arm of QB Aaron David “AD” Johnson to a 12-0 victory over visiting Pikeville Tuesday evening on The Riverbank. AD's two (2) TD passes, providing the final margin, were caught by Tyson Raleigh and Bryson Barnett. These scores staked the 'Cats to a lead the visiting Panthers, and its marquee superstar, Jaden Justice (No. 22), couldn't overcome.
The Bobcats were able to run its record to 5-0 on the year. Perhaps even more remarkable was moving the season tally to 5-0 with two of the better players, Chris Neace and Kentucky Future Star, Sawyer Hall, in quarantine.
Both players are set to be reactivated for the next game. They will be critical to the team’s fortunes if it hopes to continue its undefeated season.
The BMS Bobcats, at full strength, are believed to be the class of D-3 middle school football by many in ’21. That theory will be tested, and tested mightily, this coming Saturday.
The next game pits two undefeated, super-heavyweights in KYMSFA (Kentucky Middle School Football Association) competition. Both teams are considered “contenders” for this year’s D-3 state title. One of the two is sporting five (5)-championships, including last season’s.
Belfry, invades Breathitt County this Saturday. Breathitt is expected to be back to full strength.
Now the team Breathitt County just defeated, Pikeville Middle, played Belfry earlier in the year. Belfry won that game 24-7.
Pikeville fumbled the football five (5)-times against the Buccaneers. The Panther faithful protest the outcome might have been vastly different but for those five fumbles.
Pikeville did surrender a couple of interceptions last night. Alex Strong picked them both and has run his season total to five (5) picks on the year, through five games.
The defense was particularly strong, keeping Jaden Justice contained all night long and handicapping the Pikeville offense severely. Eighth graders Wesley Abner, Ethan Bowling, Colby Bird, and linebackers, Jaden Gibson and Kylen Combs (7th-grader), all contributed to a stifling run box which kept pressuring the QB anytime he wished to throw the ball and prevented the Panthers from establishing any type of sustained run-threat.
This number is unofficial, but we had Colby Bird (66) with eight (8) tackles last evening and many of them in crucial situations. His play looked particularly impactful from where the Times-Voice was seated during the contest.
The Bobcats continue to roll and leave many observers wondering if this isn’t the best middle school football team BMS has ever produced? We may not have a final answer until further down the road.
Last year’s team went to the “Final Four.” To top that, we will have to make the championship game and go through the defending champion to get there.
Should we get to the final game; however, look out! The Bobcats may be hoisting some very significant hardware at year's end.