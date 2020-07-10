Bobbie Faye Campbell

Bobbie Faye Campbell, age 44, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born June 16, 1976, in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Ella Sue Vires Campbell.-She also was preceded in death by a brother: Lee Campbell.-She is survived by her father: Ronnie Campbell of Jackson, KY.- One daughter: Angel Campbell Banks of Lexington, KY; One son: Dustin Campbell of Jackson, KY.- Five sisters: Rhonda Haddix Lovins, Wendy Haddix and Sharon Campbell of Jackson, KY.; Mary Beth Haddix of Campton, KY; Mildred Rose Campbell of Winchester, KY;-Two brothers: Ronnie Fitch Campbell of Jackson, KY; Lonzo Campbell of Somerset, KY; Two grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Abner officiating.-Burial in the Gabbard Flat Cemetery, Guerrant, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

