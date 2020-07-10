Bobbie Faye Campbell, age 44, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born June 16, 1976, in Hazard, KY and was the daughter of the late Ella Sue Vires Campbell.-She also was preceded in death by a brother: Lee Campbell.-She is survived by her father: Ronnie Campbell of Jackson, KY.- One daughter: Angel Campbell Banks of Lexington, KY; One son: Dustin Campbell of Jackson, KY.- Five sisters: Rhonda Haddix Lovins, Wendy Haddix and Sharon Campbell of Jackson, KY.; Mary Beth Haddix of Campton, KY; Mildred Rose Campbell of Winchester, KY;-Two brothers: Ronnie Fitch Campbell of Jackson, KY; Lonzo Campbell of Somerset, KY; Two grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Abner officiating.-Burial in the Gabbard Flat Cemetery, Guerrant, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- Breathitt County Health Department Swabbing for Covid-19
- School Opening August 24, 2020
- School Opening August 24, 2020
- Uninsured and Unemployed? Medicaid and KCHIP Could Help You and Your Family Right Now
- Fourth COVID-related Death Reported in Clay County
- Covid-19, Fact or Fiction…
- Covid-19, Fact or Fiction…
- State reports 371 coronavirus cases, most yet found on one day; W.Va. and Tenn. county require masks; Fauci endorses the idea
- Bell Co. becomes COVID hotspot
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- When Royal Crown Cola was crowned 'THE' cola of Eastern Kentucky
- Shouting from the Mountain Top...Why we NEED football
- Will we have fall sports?
- We Will Have Fireworks
- James Elliot Turner Announces Resumption of Road Tests for New Drivers!
- Breathitt officially opens defense of its Regional Title
- Shouting from the Mountain-Top! Independence Day Edition
- The Long Version of Trump's Possible Succession Plan
- The Long Version of Trump's Covid-19 National Response Stratety
- Trump Quitting the Presidential Race?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.