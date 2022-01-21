Bobbie Jean Burton Smith

Bobbie Jean Burton Smith, age 56, of Hazard, KY passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.-She was born September 5, 1965, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Beecher and Jalie Bowling Burton.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Lenwood Smith, Jr.- Her son: Steven Ray Smith and brother: Van Burton.- She is survived by her daughter: Felicia (Timothy) Baker of Oneida, KY; Her son: Cody Smith (Cheyenne) of Hazard, KY.- Sister: Charlotte (Walker) Johnson of Jackson, KY, and brother: Randall (Kathy) Burton of Hazard, KY.- Grandson: Weston Baker and Granddaughter: Makenzie Baker.-Nieces: Cassandra Day, Ashley Burton, Tasha Gregory, Brittney Engle-Nephews: Walker V. Johnson, Archie Johnson, James Johnson, Van M. Burton, Corey Smith, Joshua Smith.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11 AM at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Whick Lick Branch, Bowling Road, Jackson, KY. with Jack Carter officiating.-Burial in the Reed Bowling Memorial Garden Cemetery at Whick, KY.-Visitation will begin on Sunday at 6:00 pm at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-

