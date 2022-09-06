Bobby Dean Helvey, age 79, of Jackson, KY (loving husband, dad, and grandpa) departed this earth on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY.- He was born October 24, 1942, in Newport, KY, and was the son of the late Joseph Helvey and Mary Alice Branham.- He was also preceded in death by a sister: Norman Faye Helvey; a grandson: Michah Bernard and two brothers: Bill and Randy Helvey.- He was a retired railroad conductor and a US Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 22 years; Anna Helvey of Jackson, KY.-A daughter: Sharlyn (James Lee) Bernard of Independence, KY.-Two sons: Bobby Helvey, JR and Joseph Helvey of Northern, KY; Two stepsons: Barry Dillingham of Jackson, Ky, and Dan (Rachel) Spicer of Hazard, KY; Four grandchildren: McKaylee, Megan, and James Dean Bernard and Lacey Chestnut all of Independence, KY.- Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 5:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 1:00 pm until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.