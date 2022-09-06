Bobby Dean Helvey

Bobby Dean Helvey, age 79, of Jackson, KY (loving husband, dad, and grandpa) departed this earth on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY.- He was born October 24, 1942, in Newport, KY, and was the son of the late Joseph Helvey and Mary Alice Branham.- He was also preceded in death by a sister: Norman Faye Helvey; a grandson: Michah Bernard and two brothers: Bill and Randy Helvey.- He was a retired railroad conductor and a US Army Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 22 years; Anna Helvey of Jackson, KY.-A daughter: Sharlyn (James Lee) Bernard of Independence, KY.-Two sons: Bobby Helvey, JR and Joseph Helvey of Northern, KY; Two stepsons: Barry Dillingham of Jackson, Ky, and Dan (Rachel) Spicer of Hazard, KY; Four grandchildren: McKaylee, Megan, and James Dean Bernard and Lacey Chestnut all of Independence, KY.- Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 5:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 1:00 pm until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you