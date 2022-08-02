Bobby Gene Terry, age 56, of Jetts Creek, KY. passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence.
He was born April 23, 1966 at Hazard, KY. and was the son of the late Hershel and Helen Short Terry. He was preceded in death by his sister, Drexel Terry; his brothers, Sonny Terry and Olie Mullins and his brother-in-law, James Ervine Lovelace.
He is survived by his sisters: Lucy Stepp, Dora Combs, Mildred Lovelace, and Susie Terry all of Jackson, KY. and Cora Rohrig of Alexandria, Ky; brother, Michael Terry of Jackson, KY; special nephews: Steven Stepp and Johnny Little; special niece: Tanya Horn; and special cousins, Eunice and Oscar Turner.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday, August 3, 2002 at Noon at the Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Butler officiating.
Burial will follow in the Terry Cemetery at Jetts Creek Rd, Booneville Kentucky.
Visitation will be 11 AM Wednesday until time of service.
Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
