Bobby Harold Smith, age 64 of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 10, 1958 at Decoy, KY and was the son of the late Lawrence and Bonnie Phillps Smith. Preceded in death also by one sister and one brother. A Special nephew: Chris Smith and a sister in law: Bessie Smith. He is survived by his wife: Arlene Napier Smith of Jackson, KY. Daughters: Rhonda Skyler Watkins, of Jackson, KY; Jennifer Lynn Watkins (Jessie) of Salyersville, KY and Caitlin Smith of Hindman, KY. Sisters: Connie (David) Carteau of Kendallville, IN and Priscilla Marti of Avilla, IN; Brothers: Ronnie (Kathy) Smith of Paducah, KY; Donald (Linda) Smith of Campton, KY; Larry (Elizabeth) Smith, Justin Smith and Darryl (Sharon) Smith all of Decoy, KY and Harland (Tracy) Smith of Kendallville, IN : Brother in law: David Napier of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Justin Smith and Harold Clemons officiating.-Burial in the Clemons-Ritchie Cemetery at Wilstacy, KY. Visitation will begin on Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
