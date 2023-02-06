Bobby Terry, 87, Jackson passed away Friday, February 3, at the Wells Hospice Care Center at Hazard. He was born at Highland to the late Robert "Bob" Terry and Margaret Glen Gilbert Terry. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Lewis (Rose) Terry, Hubert (Betty) Terry, Billy (Wanda) Terry, Hargis Terry. He was a retired teacher and business owner. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church. He is survived by wife, Brenda Terry, daughter, Angie (Edgar) Raleigh, special grandchildren, Jhet Raleigh, Jhentri Raleigh; sister, Ruby Hodson; nephew, Ronnie and special nephew, Greg; nieces, Linda, Pam, Margaret Kay; host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Monday, February 6, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Tim Miller officiating. Burial in Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers, Greg Terry, Edgar Raleigh, Jhet Raleigh, Bruce Herald, Jesse Haddix, Justin Haddix, Jade Haddix, Brant Cornelius, Mitch Cornelius, Doug Brewer, Arch Johnson, Bryce Hollan. Serving as honorary pallbearers, Frank Allen Fletcher, Ed Raleigh, Ted Holbrook, Doug Allen, Henry B. Combs, Teddy Edmonds, Gordon Edmonds, Daniel Haddix, Bobby Deaton. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
