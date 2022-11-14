The Breathitt County Bobcats (9-2) advanced to the regional championship of the KHSAA Class 2A State Football Playoffs on Friday night with a 34-21 victory over the Martin County Cardinals (7-5).
Breathitt QB Tyler Bryant completed 13 of 17 passes for 240 yards and 2 TDs.
Jayden Gibson had 16 rushes for 73 yards and a TD and Caden Bowling had 60 yards on 3 rushes and a TD.
Blake Ritchie had 5 receptions for 118 yards and Austin Sperry caught 3 passes, 2 of them for TDs, good for 65 yards.
John Hollon had a fumble recovery and Brady Tincher had an INT.
Breathitt will travel to Erlanger, KY this Friday (November 18th) to face the Lloyd Memorial Juggernauts (9-3). Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.
