Bobcats Brace for Stern Test Tonight

Big Game Night!
Breathitt hosts one of Kentucky’s very best
Rowan County’s Vikings roll into town
We expect a “righty” versus “lefty” battle on the bump
The Breathitt County Bobcats, winners of three of their last four, are hoping they are catching fire at the right time. Tonight’s contest may go a long way toward answering that question.
With only three regular season games left, one thing is certain, it isn’t likely the Bobcats will see a team in the 14th-Regional upcoming tournament any more talented than this Rowan County bunch, 24-6 on the year, who will unload its bus tonight at BHS’s ballpark. We may have a few in the 14th who can stay on the field with coach Scott Collins’ Vikings, but certainly none consistently better.
The Vikings bat-attack is led by Chase Alderman. Alderman is a class of ’22 prospect committed to play at EKU. Chase blows into town batting .505 with 52-hits on the year, 29-RBIs, and 3-HRs.
The leading ace off the mound is Mason Moore. Moore, signed to UK to play baseball, has an ERA of 0.90. He has struck out 73-batters over 39-innings pitched and stands presently at 6-1 on the year.
According to KHSAA rules, Mason Moore isn’t available to pitch tonight. Moore threw 105-pitches to Greenup County this past Saturday, giving up 2 ERs in 6-innings on 3-hits. Also out for tonight is pitcher, Hayden Mains. Mains threw 84-pitches in a 4-3 loss to Hazard on Saturday as the Vikings played two, losing one.
Who is available, and a pitcher we expect to see tonight, is lefty Wyatt Welte. He pitched very well against Breathitt at the Anchor Down Classic hosted by Rowan. That game was on April 17, 2021 and Welte threw 6-strong innings, giving up only 4-hits, and allowing 2 runs neither of which were “earned.” Welte struck-out 6-batters in the winning cause.
Look for the Bobcats to start Jake Combs and keep Skylar Haddix available to come out of the bullpen should Combs need a hand. Haddix faced this formidable batting order on April 17 and came out on the losing end of an 8-2 margin.
Combs enters tonight 4-4 on the year in his 8-decisions. Combs has an ERA of 7.26 but that is deceptive. Combs has pitched very well of late.
“Jake is very effective when he pounds the strike zone down around the batter’s knees. When he leaves it up and out over the plate, he has been hittable,” Ryan Cox told The Times-Voice in an interview over the phone today.
Combs, in his last start, pitched a masterpiece. Combs threw 6-innings in the 4-1 win over Magoffin County, out-dueling the Kentucky “Strike-out” King, Lucas Litteral.
Combs on May 19 really had his stuff limiting Magoffin to 2 hits, not allowing an earned run, while striking out 3-batters over 72-pitches. Combs and his Bobcats dealt Litteral his only set-back of the ’21 season. The Bobcats would love to see a similar effort this evening.
Should be a big-time at the old ballpark this evening. Why don’t you stop on by and take in the action.